No animals hurt in Surrey barn fire

A storage trailer next to the barn also went up in flames

SURREY – A barn in Surrey caught fire Monday night.

Fire crews were called to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. near 168th Street and 92nd Avenue and arrived to find it fully involved.

Acting Battalion Chief Chris Eaton said the barn was about 25 feet by 45 feet in size.

“There were no animals in the barn, thankfully, it was just hay storage. And nobody was hurt. There was also a trailer adjacent to it, a storage trailer, that went up in flames too.”

Barn fire on 168St near 92Ave in #SurreyBC -hose block long to get water in. pic.twitter.com/FbjonB0fW9 — Bruce Claggett (@BruceClaggett) July 11, 2017

A lot hoses had to be used to connect to the water supply, he noted, but crews were able to put out the fire.

Eaton said the cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

