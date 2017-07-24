Nobody hurt in yet another drive-by shooting in Surrey

Two vehicles seen driving away after shots fired in Newton Sunday night

Surrey RCMP say the responded to reports of shots being fired in the 12200 block of 78th Avenue at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday night.

NEWTON — More shots were fired Sunday night in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP say the responded to reports of shots being fired in the 12200 block of 78th Avenue at about 9:05 p.m. Sunday night.

Police say while they found evidence to support that shots had been fired in the area, no victims were found.

Although police say no evidence was found to show that any vehicle or residences in the area had been struck by bullets, photos from the scene show what looks like to be broken glass on the street.

RCMP say two vehicles a black SUV and a silver Acura– were seen driving away from the area.

Police looking for a 2 door, charcoal, newer model Honda Civic & black Cadillac Escalade involved in last night's shooting 94 Ave/130a St. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) July 21, 2017

They say that this is a targeted incident and involves parties known to each other.

On Friday night, Surrey RCMP say a black SUV was seen driving away from the scene after shots were fired in the 12300 Block of Pattullo Place at about 11:30 p.m. Police say no victims were located at the scene, or at area hospitals.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.

Now-Leader