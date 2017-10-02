Update: Nordel Way reopens after multi-vehicle accident

Nordel Way has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash at the bottom of the hill affected traffic in both directions.
Delta police tweeted about the incident just before 3:30 p.m. today, and a tweet from Drive B.C. said the road was reopened at 4 p.m. today.
DPD on scene of a multiple veh accident on Nordel Way affecting traffic in all directions. Avoid the area if possible & use alternate route— Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 2, 2017
CLEAR – #BCHwy91 #AlexFraser vehicle incident on Nordel Way. Expect delays due to congestion.— Drive BC (@DriveBC) October 2, 2017
Delta police assisted the Deas Island Traffic Service RCMP at the accident. Both lanes were closed due to the accident.