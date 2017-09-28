One charged in South Surrey shots-fired incidents

Police officers on the scene Sunday morning of the initial shooting Saturday evening. (Lance Peverley photo)

A 27-year-old Surrey man has been charged in connection with a pair of shots-fired incidents that occurred in South Surrey last weekend.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, police say an “early lead” helped investigators identify a suspect. It’s believed the incidents are related to the dial-a-dope trade, the release states.

In a search of a White Rock home where five individuals were arrested Monday, “officers located a substantial amount of evidence that included weapons, drugs and cash.”

“The investigation is ongoing and a number of additional charges are anticipated,” the release states.

27 year old Cameron BARTON now charged in relation to shooting incidents in South Surrey over the weekend. https://t.co/msN8mQpCqY pic.twitter.com/38PfbTVqdL — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 28, 2017

Officers were dispatched to the same South Surrey neighbourhood twice last weekend – and the incidents were among four shots-fired incidents logged in the city over the course of three days – after shots were reported in the 14700-block of 30 Avenue on Saturday evening and Sunday morning. The first report was made about 12 hours after the actual incident occurred, police said.

The same house was hit by bullets in both incidents.

(The second South Surrey incident occurred within minutes of one in the 8400-block of 121A Street in Newton; Monday night, police were alerted that a man with an apparent gunshot wound had arrived at Peace Arch Hospital. That incident led police to a property in the 5300-block of 164 St.)

Monday, police announced the arrest of five people at a home in the 15600-block of Goggs Avenue in White Rock; it was carried out with assistance from the Strike Force Target Team and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team. Three vehicles were also seized.

Four of the arrested individuals were eventually released from custody, police confirmed the next day.

Cameron Barton, 27, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. He remains in custody and is due back in court on Oct. 4.