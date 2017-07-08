One man is dead after targeted stabbing in Surrey

RCMP responded to the stabbing shortly after 2 p.m. July 8.

RCMP responded to the stabbing shortly after 2 p.m., July 8. The injured man was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken lead in the investigation.

Police say the victim has been identified, but are not releasing his name because his next of kin has yet to be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or 1-877-551-4448