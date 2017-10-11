Overnight lane closures for 72nd Avenue at Highway 91

Closures are to allow for bridge girder installation for the new interchange

Construction continues on the new interchange at 72nd Avenue and Highway 91. (James Smith photo)

Motorists looking to access Highway 91 via 72nd Avenue tonight should plan an alternate route

The road will be closed overnight today (Oct. 11) and tomorrow (Oct.12) to allow crews to safely install bridge girders for the new interchange currently under construction.

The closures will affect vehicles travelling south on Highway 91 and looking to turn east onto 72nd Avenue, as well as those travelling west on 72nd Avenue with the intention of turning south onto Highway 91.

These lane closures will not affect Highway 91 through traffic. Where possible, motorists should consider detouring to either 64th Avenue or Nordel Way.

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians are reminded to obey traffic-control personnel and construction signage.