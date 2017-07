Police say the victim’s injuries don’t appear to be serious

GUILDFORD — A pedestrian has been struck in Guildford.

Police say a 30-year-old man was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of 104th Avenue and 148th Street.

The call came in around noon.

“It doesn’t look like it’s too serious,” said Corporal Scotty Schumann, adding the man is reporting “leg pain.”

