VIDEO: Police incident on Highway 99 in South Surrey

Emergency crews on the scene just south of 24 Avenue

Emergency crews are on the scene of a police incident on Highway 99, just south of 24 Avenue.

A helicopter landed on the southbound lane of the freeway shortly after 8 a.m., and traffic was backed up in both directions.

Traffic reopened northbound but shortly before 9 a.m. was still at a standstill southbound.

A victim was reportedly loaded into the air ambulance and southbound traffic was expected to resume soon after 9 a.m.

Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Scotty Schumann said the Deas Highway Patrol was handling information releases on the incident; a spokesperson for that office was unavailable.

More to come…

Traffic blocked on Highway 99 South for police incident. Air ambulance on scene pic.twitter.com/mP6rkDKivT — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) July 5, 2017