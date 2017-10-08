Police investigate two shootings in two Metro Vancouver

Shots were fired in West Vancouver and Surrey

Police in West Vancouver say they are looking for clues after shots were fired at a home in the affluent British Properties neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Officers say the home was hit multiple times, but no one was injured.

They say suspects fled the scene prior to police arriving and the individuals have not been identified or located.

Shots were also fired in the Cloverdale area of Surrey mid-Sunday morning.

Mounties cordoned off the street for hours but have yet to identify a suspect.

The Canadian Press