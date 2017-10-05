VIDEO: Police investigating serious crash on Annacis Island

One person is reportedly in critical condition following an accident on Annacis Island Thursday morning. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Emergency crews are at the scene of a serious crash on Annacis Island.

Roads around Cliveden Avenue and Carleton Crescent remain closed following an apparent collision early this morning involving a motorcycle and a mini van.

The driver of the motorcycle has been transported to Royal Columbian Hospital with critical injuries. The condition of the other driver is unknown.

Delta Police are on scene conducting their investigation. No word yet on when the roads will reopen.

