Police investigating suspicious death of 13-year-old girl in Burnaby

Several police agencies are continuing to investigate a possible murder after the body of 13-year-old Marissa Shen was found in a wooded area of a suburban park in Burnaby.
Shen’s body was found Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Central Park, after her parents reported her missing to the RCMP on Tuesday night, said Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
“We understand there will be many questions, but until we know more and can provide more updates, we ask that the public remain vigilant,” Foster said. “This is an opportunity to remind your kids, and all members of your family, in fact, about the importance of personal safety and to not take it for granted.”
RCMP members from Burnaby Surrey, North Vancouver, Richmond and Coquitlam are helping with the investigation.
The south perimter of the park remained cordoned off Thursday morning, but the remainder of the park is open to the public.
With files from The Canadian Press.