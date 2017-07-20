Police investigating suspicious death of 13-year-old girl in Burnaby

The girl was last seen at her family’s home near the crime scene around 1 p.m. Tuesday

Several police agencies are continuing to investigate a possible murder after the body of 13-year-old Marissa Shen was found in a wooded area of a suburban park in Burnaby.

Shen’s body was found Wednesday morning on the southeast side of Central Park, after her parents reported her missing to the RCMP on Tuesday night, said Cpl. Meghan Foster with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

The scene suggested the teen may have been the victim of a homicide, Foster told a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s still early in the investigation. Right now, this death is a suspicious death,” she said.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine what caused Shen’s death.

The girl was last seen at her family’s home near the crime scene around 1 p.m., and Shen wasn’t in distress when she was last contacted by phone at 5 p.m., Foster said. The officer would not reveal any specifics about the phone conversation or who the teenager spoke with Tuesday afternoon.

Police wouldn’t say what Shen was believed to be out doing but Foster added the girl was on summer break, waiting to start high school in the fall.

Police are asking anyone who saw Shen between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m., or anyone who witnessed suspicious circumstances in the park to call investigators.

“We understand there will be many questions, but until we know more and can provide more updates, we ask that the public remain vigilant,” Foster said. “This is an opportunity to remind your kids, and all members of your family, in fact, about the importance of personal safety and to not take it for granted.”

RCMP members from Burnaby Surrey, North Vancouver, Richmond and Coquitlam are helping with the investigation.

The south perimter of the park remained cordoned off Thursday morning, but the remainder of the park is open to the public.

