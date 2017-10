Police at scene of 208 Street crash. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

One person died when a car went off the road on 208 Street near 102B Avenue Sunday morning.

Langley RCMP said the victim and the other occupants of the vehicle were all “young adults.”

Police closed 208 Street at Yeomans Crescent to traffic until the vehicle could be removed by tow truck.

More details are expected to be released Monday.

