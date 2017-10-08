Man in hospital after Abbotsford stabbing

A 22-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed at an Abbotsford house party late Saturday night.

According to Abbotsford Police, they responded to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 2200 block of Clearbrook Road just before midnight.

Police say the 22-year-old man was bleeding from three stab wounds following an altercation with a 30-year-old male suspect.

The suspect and victim were known to each other and allegedly “became embroiled in a heated exchange at the house party.”

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and police are still on the hunt.

Anyone with more information is asked to to call the Abbotsford Police at 604-859-5225, text them at 222973 (abbypd) or if they wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.