Rallying for McIldoon family

Parents expect to return home soon from Las Vegas

Jordan McIldoon and Amber Bereza had planned on getting married. (Contributed)

People are helping out the McIldoon family as it struggles to cope with the loss of son, grandson and fiancee, Jordan McIldoon.

A gofundme page has already raised more than $21,689 in two days, while country music club Rooster’s Country Cabaret in Pitt Meadows is pitching in to add to that total. Roosters is dedicating this Friday to the memory of Jordan and is donating all of the proceeds from the cover charge to the gofundme page.

Jordan, 23, was one of 59 people fatally shot when a gunman rained down bullets at concert-goers Sunday in Las Vegas. He died protecting his girlfriend Amber Bereza, who has since returned home.

This Friday would have been his 24th birthday.

Surrey resident Mitchel Brown is organizing the gofundme campaign to help with related expenses.

“My prayers and thoughts are with everyone else who was affected by this tragedy,” said Brown.

In the two days it’s been running, 408 people have donated to the online campaign. Initially, the goal was only $20,000, but Brown raised that to $50,000.

“Jordan would be proud of how so many people have come together in the wake of this horrible event.”

Benjamin Franske said Jordan was a great guy and remembers him when they were up at Missezula Lake, near Merritt.

“Rest easy friend,” he says.

Lynette Sparrow said it’s a nice gesture on behalf of Roosters.

“It is absolutely tragic that anything like this could happen.”

Nolan Brien was at a loss for words, after hearing of his friend’s death.

“I really can’t understand how much hate is in this world. I hope you’re watching over us.”

Riley Phipps added on Facebook, “The situation was horrific. Not sure how a single human could do this.”

Family friend Dana Nugent said that friends and neighbours are stopping by the family home in Silver Valley.

“All the neighbours are coming together. They said the support has been amazing.”

Jordan’s parents, Alan and Angela McIldoon, said Thursday that their son’s body has been released and that they’re making arrangements to bring him back home.

A funeral provided by Garden Hill Funeral Home in Maple Ridge has been tentatively scheduled for next Friday, Oct. 13.