Reports of gunfire in Surrey

Shots were reportedly fired in Whalley

There are reports of gunfire near 90th Avenue and 133rd Avenue in Surrey Wednesday night.

The Now-Leader is waiting for more details from Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP investigating reports of shots fired on 90th Avenue https://t.co/N5CVm2rokc — BCNEWSVIDEO (@Bcnewsvideo) October 19, 2017

If confirmed it would be the 43rd shooting this year.

Surrey’s 42nd shooting took place on Sunday, Oct. 8 in the 17200-block of 65th Avenue just before 11 a.m.

See more: UPDATE: No suspects or arrests after ‘targeted’ Cloverdale shooting

Bullets struck an occupied Jeep and police say the family in the vehicle was “known to police.”

Police described the daylight shooting as “targeted.”

More to come.