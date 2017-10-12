‘Schools need to be built now,’ says Surrey parent group

The Surrey Students Now group says it has a simple but important message for the provincial government: “Schools need to be built now.”

The parent group, which was formed by educate advocate Cindy Dalglish, says it wants to meet with Minister of Education Rob Fleming to discuss the future of education in the city.

“We would like to get commitments and hear action plans,” Dalglish told the Now-Leader. “We hope a meeting with Minister Fleming would help spearhead a more collaborative process in building these action plans and commitments.”

Dalglish said she’d like the meeting to happen “as soon as possible” and described the situation in Surrey as “alarming.”

While the province’s interim budget identified the Surrey School District as a key priority area for new schools, the group wants several changes to policy to help speed up construction.

They want the education minister to look to other provinces that have built multiple schools in one to two years, and to “work collaboratively with the City of Surrey and Surrey School District to expedite land acquisition and construction.”

Furthermore, SSN urges the education ministry to change its policy on capital expenditures.

“The Surrey School District is past the point of demonstrating ‘proof of need.’ Seven thousand-plus students in portables is evidence enough,” states their release. “The Ministry of Education needs to rescind policy (2.3) that states ‘a district must adjust educational programming’ and create policy that protects the location and curricular approaches of existing programs, enshrines the individuality of learning, and simply recognizes a child needs a seat in a school building.”

The group also says the Project Contribution Policy is “unattainable” in Surrey, considering the sheer number of new schools needed.

“The District partially relies on the Site Acquisition Charges for land acquisition revenues, but these charges have not increased since the year 2000,” they note. “Land value has doubled since that time. The Site Acquisition Charge Policy needs to move to a percentage-based amount to stay current to fair market land value.”

Finally, the group takes issue with the fact that the district pays $4 million annually out of its operating budget for portables.

“The Ministry of Education needs to create a new policy stating non-temporary portables will be funded through means other than the operating budget. That $4 million is better utilized within the school building, as intended,” they say. “Policy change is required to encourage equality among programming and furthering the initiative for inclusiveness for children with special needs. The Supreme Court Ruling was only a starting point. It’s time to make inclusion a reality.”

The group also wants to see the province take a leadership role in communicating and planning done between the city, district and province.

“The unrelenting development without appropriate infrastructure has created chaos across our school system,” SSN states. “Surrey students deserve better.”

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Ministry of Education for comment and this story will be updated to include a statement once one is made available.

See more about the parent group at surreystudentsnow.com/2017priorities.

