Self-inflicted wounds not cause of death in Lower Mainland police standoff

The man who died during a standoff with Coquitlam RCMP in mid-June was not killed by a self-inflicted wound, an Independent Investigations Office of BC report found.

“Following an autopsy, it has been determined that the male’s death was not self-inflicted,” the Monday morning release reads.

Police had responded to reports of a distraught man with a gun in the 2100 block of Audrey Drive in Port Coquitlam. RCMP arrived to find an armed man outside a house in the area. He had allegedly fired shots into the air. Later, the man was discovered dead behind a vehicle with what at the time were reported as possibly self-inflicted injuries.

The IIO is also investigating the cause of injuries sustained by the man’s male relative.

