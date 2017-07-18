Senior accused in South Surrey ‘targeted’ shooting back in court July 27

Police respond to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176 Street on June 3. (File photo)

The senior charged in connection with a “targeted” shooting last month in South Surrey is to be back in court on the matter July 27.

The appearance will be the fourth for Kenneth Albert Turpin since the June 3 incident.

Police were called to the 1300-block of 176 Street around 7:15 p.m. that evening, after one man was allegedly shot by another. Police shut down 176 Street between 8 and 16 avenues while a police negotiator attempted to contact the suspect.

The incident was resolved hours later, just before midnight. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Turpin, 70, did not appear in court in person on Monday, when the July 27 date was set.

Outside court, his lawyer, Kelly Merrigan, told Peace Arch News he was still waiting for disclosure on the file.