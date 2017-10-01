UPDATE: Family rescued from ditch on King George Bouelvard

The highway is still closed southbound from highway 10

Police say that three people were rescued from a car that went into a ditch near 48 Ave. off of King George Boulevard on Sunday afternoon. (Submitted Photo)

UPDATE 3:44 p.m.: A family has reportedly been rescued from a water-filled ditch on King George Boulevard in Surrey. Four have reportedly been taken to hospital.

Witnesses indicated that a dangerous lane change by a motorcycle caused the vehicle to swerve into the ditch near 48 Ave. on King George Boulevard. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to escape, but three of them were trapped inside until crews arrived.

Fire crews entered the water to rescue the remaining occupants of the vehicle. One of the occupants was unconscious and not breathing. The victim in serious condition and at least three others were reportedly taken to hospital.

Surrey fire @Local1271 rescue family from overturned vehicle in water filled ditch, 4 to hospital by ambulance @apbc873 pic.twitter.com/TAyseziW3P — Gary Hanney (@garhan3) October 1, 2017

The accident occurred just after 1:30 p.m., which has caused traffic delays all afternoon. King George Boulevard Southbound is still closed from Highway 10. Access from Colebrook road has also been blocked off.



