A multi-vehicle incident occurred on 72nd Avenue and 132nd Street at about 3:30 p.m.

The scene Saturday evening, a block from the crash site. (Kat Slepian photo)

Emergency crews are responding to what police are calling a serious accident in Newton.

The intersection is closed.

Surrey RCMP detachment indicated a news release would be issued today.

More to come…