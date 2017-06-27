Still no sign of missing Surrey woman

One month later, police say tips have not helped locate San Li Liao

San Li Liao was last seen on May 26

Weeks have passed since the family of San Li Liao went public to appeal for information that could help police find her mother.

And while Cpl. Scotty Schumann confirmed Thursday that police have received tips on the case, none have provided any clue as to where the Surrey woman is.

“Tips received to date have not yielded any information about Ms. Liao’s whereabouts since she was last seen leaving work on May 26th in the 14900-block of 54A Avenue,” Schumann told Peace Arch News by email.

Liao, 54, was reported missing on May 29.

Her van, a green Toyota Sienna, was found that same day behind the Guildford Recreation Centre.

In a June 7 appeal at the Surrey RCMP detachment, Liao’s daughter, Cindy Cheng, described her mom as “the pillar of our family.”

“Her safe return would mean the world to our family, because without her, our family will never be complete.”

Schumann said Thursday he could not confirm how many tips had been received, but said investigators remain diligent in the quest to locate Liao and “are following up on anything they believe to be relevant.”

Liao is desribed as a five-foot-one-inch Asian female, 110 pounds, with a thin build, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She wears glasses.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.