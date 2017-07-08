Surrey 12-year-old boy reported missing

Chase Hall last seen on the 14800-block of 68A Avenue.

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing July 4.

Chase Hall was last seen in the 14800-block of 68A Avenue. Police describe him as Caucasian, 5’2”, 105 lbs, slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

He’s known to frequent the Surrey Central and Whalley area. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey sweat pants and purple and black Nike runners.

Anyone who may have seen Hall, or know of his whereabouts are asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to call Crime Stoppers.