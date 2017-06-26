Surrey council cost taxpayers more than $825,000 in 2016

That includes more than $100,000 in expenses for Surrey City Council last year

SURREY — The numbers are in and Surrey City Council cost taxpayers almost $826,000 last year.

That includes each member’s salary, taxable benefits and expenses for 2016.

Mayor Linda Hepner makes the most. Her base salary in 2016 was approximately $132,470 in 2016 and she received $15,855 in other taxable benefits, almost all of which went to a car allowance.

Surrey’s eight councillors all received just over $67,000 as a base salary.

In all, Surrey City Council expensed just shy of $105,000 last year.

Councillor Bruce Hayne expensed the most with nearly $16,700, followed by Councillor Vera LeFranc at $13,700, then Councillor Barbara Steele, just a few dollars behind.

Councillor Dave Woods expensed roughly $12,700, followed by Councillor Tom Gill with about $12,300.

Councillor Judy Villeneuve expensed nearly $11,400 and Mayor Hepner about $11,100.

The lowest spenders when it came to expenses were Councillor Mike Starchuk ($9,000) and Councillor Mary Martin (just over $4,000).

Altogether, more than $50,000 was reported to Surrey City Council in other taxable benefits, including the mayor’s car allowance.

