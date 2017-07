Assistance Fire Chief Chris Keon said the fire at 5281 Station Rd. was called in around 12:15 p.m.

SURREY — Firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Surrey’s Panorama neighbourhood.

“It’s a second alarm fire and it’s ongoing,” he told the Now-Leader Monday afternoon. “It’s in the roof area.”

Keon described the fire as “under control” but as of 1:15 p.m. said it wasn’t completely out.

He didn’t know the cause of the fire.

“An investigation will occur,” Keon added.

