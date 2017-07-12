Surrey firefighters head to the wildfires

300 out-of-province firefighters are also being deployed to fight the fires

Surrey Fire Service is headed to the interior to help fight the wildfires.

On Twitter, the fire department tweeted, “We’re coming to do all we can.”

Requests have started to come to local fire departments for help in the Cariboo and Interior regions, where highways are closed, houses have burned, and towns such as 100 Mile House have been evacuated.

So far more than 14,000 people have been evacuated as a result of the wildfires.

More than 300 out-of-province firefighters have been called in to help fight the fires, as well as 340 RCMP officers from B.C. and Alberta.

The BC Wildfire Service is also recruiting additional air support – 1o firefighting aircraft have been brought in from other Canadian provinces, including seven airtankers and three “birddog” aircraft.

Donation opportunities to help those displaced by the wildfires are springing up. BC Liquor Stores announced Monday that customers can donate at the till, in increments of $2, $5, or multiples thereof, with all proceeds going directly to the Red Cross.

The funds are to help the evacuees with needs such as food, shelter, and water.

