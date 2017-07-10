Surrey McDonalds evacuated after ‘suspicious’ toilet paper fire

A small fire in the bathroom of a Cloverdale McDonalds caused alarm Sunday night

CLOVERDALE – Some toilet paper catching on fire inside a Surrey McDonalds Sunday evening resulted in the building being evacuated.

Fire crews were called to the fast food restaurant at the corner of 176th Street and 64th Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

“There was a very tiny fire in the washroom,” said Acting Battalion Chief Wes Eaton. “It was suspicious in nature.”

There was no damage to the building, Eaton said.

“There was smoke, so we had to clear that. And Fraser Health had to be notified,” Eaton stated. “And McDonalds had to evacuate the building.”

