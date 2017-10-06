Surrey police close 64th Avenue in Cloverdale after reported stabbing

CLOVERDALE — Surrey RCMP are investigating a stabbing in the Clayton neighbourhood.

Police say they received reports of a stabbing in the 18700-block of 64th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Officers arrived to find a man who had been stabbed, according to a press release.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Witnesses at the scene said three tarps were laid out, reportedly to protect evidence from the rain.

It all happened just blocks away from a pre-teen dance that was happening at Don Christian Elementary school. The dance wrapped up at 9:30 p.m.

Police had 64th Avenue blocked from 188th to 186th, and five or six police cars lined the road at about 9:15 p.m.

The investigation is still in its early stages and police have not released many details.

Surrey RCMP are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Police investigate a reported stabbing in Cloverdale late Friday night. (Photo: Kari Simpson)