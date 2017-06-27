UPDATED: Surrey RCMP say dog shot in drug-related scuffle in Bridgeview

It happened during a break-in on Monday night.

BRIDGEVIEW — Police responded to reports of a shooting that they say “appears drug-related” in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood during a break-in on Monday night.

RCMP now executing search warrant at Surrey house where shots fired during home invasion last night @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/2c1hDLqAzp — Michele Brunoro (@ctv_michele) June 27, 2017

It happened in the 12500-block of 113B Avenue. Nobody was shot. Police said the incident is believed to have been targeted and drug-related. An occupant was assaulted, suffering a cut to his head. Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said it’s suspected that the suspects tried to shoot the family dog but missed.

“The dog was not shot,” he said.

Police continue to search for suspects. No one has been arrested.

Investigation continues into last night’s break and enter (12500 blk of 113b Ave) where shots were fired. Incident appears drug-related. — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) June 27, 2017

Tom Zytaruk and Amy Reid