(Now-Leader file photo)

UPDATED: Surrey RCMP say dog shot in drug-related scuffle in Bridgeview

It happened during a break-in on Monday night.

BRIDGEVIEW — Police responded to reports of a shooting that they say “appears drug-related” in Surrey’s Bridgeview neighbourhood during a break-in on Monday night.

It happened in the 12500-block of 113B Avenue. Nobody was shot. Police said the incident is believed to have been targeted and drug-related. An occupant was assaulted, suffering a cut to his head. Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said it’s suspected that the suspects tried to shoot the family dog but missed.

“The dog was not shot,” he said.

Police continue to search for suspects. No one has been arrested.

Tom Zytaruk and Amy Reid

Most Read