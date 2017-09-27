UPDATE: Missing 83-year-old man has been found

Mr. Schultz was last seen on Sept. 26 leaving his residence on 59th Avenue

UPDATE: Leeander Schultz has been safely located.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Leeander Schultz, an 83-year-old man, was reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

He was last seen on Sept. 26 as he left his place of residence in the 17500 block of 59th Avenue.

Schultz is described as a 6’0” tall man with a slim build, weighing around 180 lbs. He has white hair, which he wears slicked back.

Schultz’s caregivers are concerned for his well being as he has medical conditions and it is unusual for him to be out of touch for this length of time.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Schultz, they are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.