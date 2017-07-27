Surrey RCMP stats indicate crime is down, again

All told, Surrey’s number of criminal code offences dropped by 14 per cent, to 20,947 from 24,486.

Surrey’s number of violent crimes has dropped by 15 per cent so far in 2017 compared to the same period last year, according to the RCMP’s latest statistics.

The only two violent crime categories that saw an increase, straight across the board, was the number of homicides — five in the first two quarters of 2017 compared to three in the first two quarters of 2016 — and sexual offences, which rose to 212 from 145.

Otherwise, the number of attempted murders dropped to three from 14, robberies to 130 from 221, assaults to 1,396 from 1,594, and abductions and kidnappings to 34 from 50.

Property-related crimes dropped by 10 per cent during the first half of 2017 compared to the first half of 2016, to 14,490 cases from 16,036, with the city seeing decreases in business break-and-enters (to 619 from 728), residential break-ins (to 796 from 960), auto theft (to 1,400 from 1,681), theft from vehicles (to 3,952 from 4,508), shoplifting (to 1,351 recorded offences from 1,508), arson (to 68 from 77), and mischief (to 2,127 from 2,248).

Conversely, fraud went up by 10 per cent (to 1,738 from 1,580), theft over $5,000 rose by seven per cent and theft under $5,000 dropped by 12 per cent.

As far as other criminal code offences, there were 134 offensive weapons cases in the first two quarters of 2017 compared to 165 in 2016. The number of breach of probation and bail violations dropped to 479 from 600.

Cocaine possession offences dropped by 25 per cent, marijuana production by 71 per cent and marijuana possession, by 31 per cent.

