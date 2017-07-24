Surrey woman wins record slot jackpot on PlayNow.com

April Facey of Surrey wins $866,000 playing slots on auto spin while she was putting her son to bed

Surrey’s April Facey won $866,000 playing Odds of the Gods on PlayNow.com on July 17th. Her jackpot is the largest slot jackpot ever won in B.C. (Photo submitted)

SURREY — April Facey of Surrey is B.C.’s new slots record holder.

Facey won $866,000 playing Odds of the Gods on PlayNow.com on July 17th. Her jackpot is the largest slot jackpot ever won in B.C.

“I had Odds of the Gods on auto spin while I was putting my son to bed,” said Facey. “I came back to my computer, saw the screen and turned to my husband and screamed, ‘I won!’

Odds of the Gods is a five-reel 20-line online reel game with three bonus features. Facey won the jackpot in the game’s Shield Bonus on a $1 bet.

“My celebration is going to last a long time,” Facey said.

