UPDATE: Missing boy found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

CLOVERDALE – Surrey RCMP say they have found Domanic Fortin-Djama.
The 13-year-old was reported missing on Sept. 28 after being last seennear Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, in the 6100-block of 180th Street.
In a Tweet, police said they would like to thank everyone for their help finding Domanic.
Pleased to report that 13 year old Domanic FORTIN-DJAMA has been located. Thank you everyone for your assistance.— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) September 29, 2017