UPDATE: Missing boy found safe and sound, Surrey RCMP say

Domanic Fortin-Djama was last seen on Sept. 28 near Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary in Cloverdale

Teenager Domanic Fortin-Djama has been found safe and sound. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)

CLOVERDALE – Surrey RCMP say they have found Domanic Fortin-Djama.

The 13-year-old was reported missing on Sept. 28 after being last seennear Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, in the 6100-block of 180th Street.

In a Tweet, police said they would like to thank everyone for their help finding Domanic.

