Three cabinet ministers for Surrey

Surrey now has three cabinet ministers and North Delta has a parliamentary secretary after NDP Premier John Horgan and his government was sworn in today.

Surrey-Whalley MLA Bruce Ralston is minister of jobs, trade and technology; Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains is minister of labour and Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama is minister of citizens’s services.

All three are veteran politicians.

“It’s a historic day, and lots of positive energy in the room,” Sims told the Now-Leader, adding it’s “too early” to say much more about her new job.

This is Sims first run as an MLA. She served as NDP MP for Newton-North Delta from 2011 to 2015 and before that was president of the BC Teachers Federation from 2004 to 2007.

Ralston has held his riding since 2005 and before that served as B.C. NDP party president, and a Surrey Civic Electors alderman and councillor from 1988-93.

Bains has also held his riding since 2005 and before that served on Kwantlen University’s board of governors, and as vide-president of Steelworkers-IWA Canada local 2171. In opposition, he was critic for the Olympics, transportation, infrastructure. employment, WorkSafe BC, forests, lands and natural resources.

Meanwhile, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon, a former Olympian but new to the political arena, is parliamentary secretary for sport and multiculturalism.

Horgan’s first cabinet has 20 ministers as well as two ministers of state and six parliamentary secretaries. It is the first gender-parity cabinet in the province’s history.

“We will put people at the heart of everything we do,” Horgan said. He is B.C.’s 36th premier.

