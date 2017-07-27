TransLink adds extra service for Celebration of Light this weekend

Japan is first country to perform first this Saturday in Vancouver’s English Bay

If you’re going to go watch the Celebration of Light fireworks this weekend, public transit officials say you’ll have an easier time if you take the bus or SkyTrain.

Japan will present its show on July 29, the United Kingdom’s turn is on Aug. 2, and Canada performs on Aug. 5, which is also the finale.

TransLink is adding more frequent SkyTrain and SeaBus service on those evenings:

Expo and Millennium Lines will run more frequently throughout the evening, with the last scheduled train leaving Waterfront Station at 1:16 a.m

Canada Line will provide rush-hour level service the entire evening, with every train in service following the fireworks

SeaBus will have sailings every 10 minutes between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sailings every 15 minutes will continue until about 12:15 a.m.

Bikes will not be allowed on the SkyTrain after 10 p.m. on firework days.

The West Coast Express will have a special train service for the Aug. 5 finale only. The train will leave Mission at 7 p.m., arrive at Waterfront at 8:15 p.m. and leave Waterfront promptly at midnight.

TransLink is also modifying bus routes in the area. Those include:

2 Macdonald/Downtown.

5 Robson/Downtown.

6 Davie/Downtown.

23 Main Street Station/Yaletown/Beach

See a full list of all changes here.

TransLink will also beef up security with more Transit Police officers on patrol. They can be contacted by text at 87-77-77. In case of an emergency, call 911.