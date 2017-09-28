Tsawwasen resident interrupts break-in

Delta Police are investigating after a South Delta resident interrupted a break-in at their home.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, police were called to a home in the 4900-block of 5th Ave. in Tsawwassen after the resident came home to find the garage and door leading into the house open.

The resident yelled into the house and two males fled from inside the residence. The suspects are described as Caucasian males around 40 years old, both wearing baseball caps. One was wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts, but no details were offered as to the clothing of the second man.

Police conducted patrols of the area and deployed the K9 unit, but the suspects were not found. Forensic officers attended the scene to gather any evidence that may have been left behind by the suspects. The investigation into this incident continues.

In a release to media, police said the resident did the right thing by yelling into the house before entering and calling police right away. The Delta Police Department reminds the public to call and report any suspicious activity or person in their neighbourhood.