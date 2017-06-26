UPDATE: Coyotes ‘don’t eat people,’ police say after girl stalked in Surrey

Passerby yells at coyote to leave child alone near Mary Jane Shannon Elementary Monday evening

A coyote at the scene of Mary Jane Shannon Elementary Monday after a girl was attacked. (Shane MacKichan image)

SURREY — A small coyote appeared to stalk and take down a four-year-old girl on the sidewalk in front of Mary Jane Shannon Elementary Monday evening.

Cheryl O’Donnell said she arrived on the scene seconds later, at 144th Street and 108th Avenue at about 6:15 p.m., honking her car horn and screaming. The coyote retreated after several attempts, O’Donnell said.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said police typically don’t attend animal incidents but that “911 seems to be the only phone number that people are familiar with for all types of call. Animal control is one of them. So we do get a lot of calls for variety, dogs, goats, cow, horses, bears and coyotes.”

In this case, Schumann said RCMP attended and consulted with conservation officers.

“We learned quite a bit about coyotes, including they don’t eat people,” added Schumann. “They weren’t concerned about this animal and they weren’t going to attend…. So we just watched the coyote walk back into the forest.”

He said the file is now closed.

Police say the girl “got some scrapes from falling” and emergency officials treated the girl at scene.

Surrey RCMP didn’t have details on the parents’ whereabouts.

Katya Slepian and Amy Reid