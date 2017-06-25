UPDATED: Two overdoses at Golden Ears Park in Maple Ridge

Emergency services rushed to Golden Ears park Sunday to help two overdose victims.

Two people overdosed at Golden Ears Provincial Park on Sunday.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the popular park at 3:20 p.m. for a complaint about an intoxicated group of people.

A call came in for the first overdose just after 4 p.m. , with a second overdose call following shortly after.

The Maple Ridge fire department, along with paramedics were called to an area at North Beach in the park.

“It was overdoses,” said Maple Ridge fire chief Howard Exner.

At first, emergency responders were informed that the patients were located about a kilometre away by foot, but a trail was discovered that was navigable by ambulance.

A 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old man required medical assistance on scene.

One was unconscious. The other was conscious.

“Yes, the were both together,” Exner added.

Both were transferred to hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Last year, 935 people died of an illicit drug overdose in B.C.

This year, already, there have been 488 deaths.

The main cause of the increase in overdose deaths appears to be the illicit drug fentanyl.

It is not known on what the two men in the park overdosed.

Overall, the fire department had 52 calls for service on the weekend.

Exner expects another busy weekend this week as Canada celebrates its 150th anniversary since Confederation on Saturday.