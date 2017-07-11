VIDEO: 300 out-of-province firefighters to fight B.C. wildfires

The firefighters have come from all of Canada

The first of more than 300 out-of-province firefighters began to trickle into B.C. today.

The new personnel come from all across the country and are here to help the province’s quickly tiring fire crews. Of the 310 firefighters, 92 are from Alberta, 37 are from Saskatchewan, 147 are from Ontario, 22 are from New Brunswick and 12 are from Parks Canada. The BC Wildfire Service is also recruiting additional air support – 1o firefighting aircraft have been brought in from other Canadian provinces, including seven airtankers and three “birddog” aircraft.

According to the province, while there are usually enough firefighters to go around, the 223 fires sparked between July 7-8 alone have necessitated bringing in more help.

Canadian Forces are already on the ground in the southern Interior, although they remain on standby until called in. Emergency Management BC deputy minister Robert Turner said that the military is ready to help with evacuations should roads close down.

