SURREY – Firefighters were called to a large wood chip pile fire at a Surrey mill on Tuesday.

It happened around 6 p.m. in the 17800-block of Triggs Road.

A witness at the scene described the fire as “massive” and said firefighters were working to protect several nearby buildings from catching on fire.

There are unconfirmed reports that a worker sustained smoke inhalation.

More to come.