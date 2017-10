Taken to hospital after a collision with another vehicle

A motorcyclist is in serious condition after an accident in Mission on Sunday. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision with another vehicle in Mission Sunday afternoon.

Reports say the incident occurred at the corner of Cade Barr Street and Dewdney Trunk Road around 3:30 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the motorcyclist was unresponsive and being cared for by passers-by.

The rider was reportedly taken to hospital with serious head trauma.

More to come.