VIDEO: Surrey fire crews fight blaze near Pattullo Bridge

A witness at the scene says the fire was at a homeless encampment

A fire broke out Wednesday near the Pattullo Bridge in Surrey. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

SURREY — After two overnight fires Tuesday, Surrey fire crews responded to yet another fire Wednesday, this time near the Pattullo Bridge.

The blaze began around 12:20 p.m. at the end of Old Yale Road near the rail line at what a witness described as a homeless encampment.

The fire was the “second time this week at the same camp,” the witness added.

While the fire department couldn’t confirm if this was a homeless camp, Assistant Fire Chief Jason Cairney said there was another camper van on fire earlier this week in the same area.

Footage from the scene shows what appears to be a camper on fire, and other debris which appeared to include shopping carts.

The Surrey Fire Department is not aware of any injuries, but Cairney said “there could’ve been somebody that we don’t know about.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

“That’s still part of the ongoing investigation,” Cairney added.



