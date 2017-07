Nobody was hurt. It happened at Fraser Highway and 148th Street

Surrey firefighters tackle car fire at 148th Street and Fraser Highway on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A car burst into flames at 148th Street and Fraser Highway at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The car was in the left turn lane. The driver got out.

“Nobody was hurt,” said Battalion Chief Spiro Pegious. “No major incident.”

The car was towed and ICBC will have to determine what caused the fire, he said.

