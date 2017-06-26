VIDEO: Watch how illuminated Surrey tower will light up in sync with SkyTrain

Concord Pacific says Surrey development will be a ‘skyline defining icon’

A rendering of Concord Pacific’s interactive illuminated tower that will light up when SkyTrains arrive at King George Station. (Photo: Concord Pacific)

CITY CENTRE — Concord Pacific is building Canada’s first interactive illuminated tower and the developer says it will change Surrey’s skyline forever.

The condo tower, dubbed Park Boulevard, will light up in sync with arriving SkyTrains at King George Station.

In her State of the City Address, Mayor Linda Hepner said this project is one of several she intends to “fast track.”

She said she wants “to see Concord’s LED Tower project complete.”

“To celebrate their commitment to Surrey and transit oriented development, they are planning,Park Boulevard, Canada’s first interactive illuminated residential tower,” she said.

“It will light up marking SkyTrain arrivals at the King George station, putting Surrey’s City Centre Skyline on the map at night. Concord has plans to incorporate interactive lighting on a building in London UK, but chose Surrey to be its first interactively lit building.”

Hepner said the tower will be 41 stories tall and that “the LED lighting will be carefully planned with the City and programmed to respect the environments of residents and neighbours.”