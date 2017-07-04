VIDEO: Woman rescued from Delta Creek after 5 days

Surrey firefighters rescued a woman who had been trapped at the bottom of Delta Creek for five days.
A neighbour reportedly heard her screams on Tuesday, July 4, hiked down to locate her. She was at the bottom of the 25-foot ravine near 97 Avenue and 117B Street. The neighbour called 911 at 1:55 p.m.
The Surrey Fire department sent out its techincal rescue team, who performed a low-angle rescue to get her out of the creek.
The woman said she had been down there since Thursday, June 29. She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, including dehydration, cuts and bruises.