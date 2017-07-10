Violent weekend in Surrey, North Delta

A man was stabbed to death and a woman was grazed by a bullet

A bystander was grazed by a bullet in a drive-by shooting and a man was stabbed to death during a violent weekend in Surrey.

All told, there were drive-by shootings in North Delta and Surrey and two stabbings in Surrey, one of which was fatal.

A man, whose name has not been released as police have yet to notify his next of kin, was stabbed to death in the 8800-block of 144th Street just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

“From the evidence gathered so far, it appears that this homicide is not random,” said Corporal Meghan Foster, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Meanwhile, the Surrey RCMP is investigating another stabbing, of a 16-year-old boy. This happened at about 1 a.m. on Sunday, in the 5600-block of 148th Street.

“The incident was targeted and not random,” Staff Sergeant Murray Hedderson said. Two young people have been arrested.

“The victim had been having a verbal altercation with several other youths that had come to the residence,” Hedderson said.

They took off before police got there. “All of the youths are known to each other.”

On Sunday, at about 3:30 p.m., a woman sustained a “minor” gunshot wound after getting caught in the cross-fire of a gun fight in the 7700-block of 147A Street between the occupants of a black Hyundai car and a red pickup truck.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Scotty Schumann said no arrests have been made or suspects identified.

“The woman grazed by the bullet received superficial injuries and was released shortly after arriving at hospital,” he told the Now-Leader.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Female bystander shot in daytime Surrey drive-by shooting

READ ALSO: Surrey 16-year-old in serious condition after stabbing

READ ALSO: One man is dead after targeted stabbing in Surrey

READ ALSO: Delta police investigate gunshots at Scott Road residence

Staff Sergeant Dale Carr said “it’s the belief of investigators that the intended victims departed the area in a black Hyundai vehicle,” the front bumper of which had fallen off. Minutes later, two men were seen “fleeing” from a red pickup that was on fire in the 9000-block of 150th Street.

“We have spoken numerous times about an incident like this and now in this incident they were closer than ever to a catastrophe,” Carr said. “This is very concerning behaviour to both the police and the community of Surrey. I have said in the past that the same small group of people consistently place a stain on this great city and endanger its precious citizens.”

In North Delta, meantime, shots were fired at a residence in the 7800-block of Scott Road, at 4:15 a.m. Sunday. Nobody was injured. Delta Police were called to a noisy party there, party-goers were cleared out, and within hours police were called back in response to the shots fired.

tom.zytaruk

@surreynowleader.com