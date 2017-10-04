‘We grieve for the victims’: Cloverdale churches respond to recent charges against Surrey pastor

Several Cloverdale churches have come together to issue a statement after former Cloverdale Christian Fellowship pastor Samuel Emerson and his wife Madelaine Emerson were charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

On Tuesday afternoon, Surrey RCMP announced that Samuel Emerson, 34, was charged with 13 counts of sexual assault, 11 counts of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of sexual touching of a person under the age of 16.

Madelaine Emerson, 37, has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of being in a position of authority and touching a person for a sexual purpose, and one count of threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The alleged assaults occurred between 2015 and 2017.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the numerous charges laid against Sam and Madelaine Emerson, pastoral leaders at Cloverdale Christian Fellowship,” the statement reads.

“We grieve for the victims and support all the efforts of the RCMP and our judicial system to do what is right. We hope that all details will be exposed thoroughly so that justice and healing can be accomplished effectively for the sake of all involved.”

The statement was sent to the Cloverdale Reporter on behalf of Centre Church, Cloverdale Baptist Church, Coast Hills Community Church, Crossridge Community Church, Hope Community Church, Pacific Community Church, Sonrise Community Church, West Coast Community Church and Zion Lutheran Church.

The churches also offer to “provide support to any who are impacted by this troubling situation,” including those “who may need financial aid in accessing counselling and support.”

Surrey RCMP have said the investigation into Samuel and Madelaine Emerson is still ongoing, and that they believe there may have been other victims.

They are asking that any potential victims come forward to speak with police.

Surrey RCMP as that anyone with more information call 604-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

