White Rock RCMP investigate after peanut butter smeared on parking meters

White Rock RCMP have launched an investigation after someone, reportedly, smeared peanut butter on 18 parking meters on High Street and Vidal Street in White Rock sometime between Sept. 29-30.

The RCMP issued a news release Wednesday saying they are looking for the culprit or culprits behind the vandalism that resulted in the parking meters “requiring repairs and/or cleaning.”

The release does not state how the meters were vandalized, but a resident who lives near White Rock beach, said peanut butter was found on the parking meters.

Police are asking for residents with surveillance video to review it, and if any suspicious person is recorded, to contact White Rock RCMP at 778-693-3600 and ask for Const. Nijjar.

Police told Peace Arch News further questions should be directed to the City of White Rock.

The City of White Rock has not responded to PAN request for comment.