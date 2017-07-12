LETTER: After years of gang shootings, now Surrey mayor is furious? Please.

Common sense tells me Linda Hepner is not capable of dealing with the city’s gang violence.

The Editor,

Re: “Thugs putting stain on Surrey, a ‘furious’ Hepner says after drive-by shooting injures 64-year-old woman,” the Now-Leader online.

Admittedly I am not living in Surrey, but common sense tells me with the proliferation of gang shootings since 2007 neither Dianne Watts nor her preferred heir Linda Hepner are capable of dealing with the situation.

After years of gangland drive-by shootings and murders an innocent bystander has been struck with an errant bullet. Now your mayor is furious?

Please!

Bow out Ms. Hepner, and let the job go to someone who can get results before innocent citizens start dying.

Robert Brown, Cranbrook