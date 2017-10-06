LETTER: Dog survey raises hackles

Editor:

Re: Dogs-on-promenade question spurs debate, Sept. 27.

Dogs-on-promenade again?

This debate does warrant a closer look, but to go door-to-door and head count dogs?

This is a blatant opportunity for the city to force owners to license their dogs – an annual fee of $25/$40 per dog, and you must show proof of vaccinations.

Rabies reports in dogs and cats the last three years in B.C. was zero. They found less than 15 incidents, and this was in bats. I have strong feelings on forced vaccinations. Research has shown we are over-vaccinating our pets.

I recently had found a lost dog who only had a city tag. It was a waste of time calling them. All I got from them was the name of the dog. They refused to give me any more info.

They said they would call the owner. After 24 hours, no call, no owner. They would not tell me if the owner did or did not call.

The poor dog was stressed enough, and neither of us could understand what took so long.

Two days later, I again called, and they said to bring the dog to the shelter. If the dog was given to the shelter, do they charge a fine to get your dog back? Will they rehome your dog if unclaimed after five days?

Instead, I posted on websites.

I finally found the owner, and he said no one called him. He, too, was angry with the city.

If his address did not change, why didn’t they just give it to me? Why didn’t they call to tell me his phone was the wrong number?

This is a poor excuse for a licence. What does the licence do for us if it can’t be used to return the dog? I could have had that dog home in an hour.

I found through the Internet that you can register your dog through the BC Pet registry for $12 a year or $45 for life. So that means, for $40 dollars a year per pet, I may or may not get my dog back.

This is a great time to call out the research and ask our city, what does this do for pet owners? We are responsible, but pets do what pets do. And at such a high cost for food, vet bills, and tags, they need to be held accountable.

As soon as the city sees an opportunity, just like pay parking, prices will go up. And when it does, more dogs and cats will be relinquished because some can’t afford the fees and fines.

Susan Martin, Surrey