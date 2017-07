Editor: Re: Foreign-buyers tax has had little effect, July 19.

Re: Foreign-buyers tax has had little effect, July 19.

Why doesn’t Canada enact something similar to what I believe they did in Australia some years ago?

Namely, no property ownership by non-residents. Better yet, non-citizens.

And this has nothing to do with racism. The same rule would apply to Norwegians, New Zealanders, Namibians or Nebraskans.

J. Armstrong, Surrey